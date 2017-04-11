- 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is coming home to New Jersey later this month for a WrestlePro appearance and a DDP Yoga workshop. Details are in this new promo from Page.
- It looks like Emma's next feud will be with her former partner Dana Brooke. Emma tweeted the following after their backstage segment on last night's RAW:
Dear Dana,— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) April 11, 2017
Next time look for the "Wrestling for dummies" book! ?? #WWE #RAW
The end. pic.twitter.com/rHePD8oGro
