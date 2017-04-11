ET Online spoke with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel at the red carpet premiere of The Fate of the Furious this past Saturday night. Johnson and Diesel butted heads during production of the movie, which caused Johnson to rant on his co-star in an Instagram post last August.

"My female co-stars are always amazing and I love 'em," Johnson wrote. "My male co-stars however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken s--t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling - you're right."

ET asked Johnson where things stand between himself and Diesel.

"Just like, in life, you have different philosophies and people have different fundamental philosophies on how you do things," Johnson said. "And again, the most important thing is just the movie. So I'm happy that we're here in New York City, I'm happy the fans love it."

Diesel spoke more directly regarding Johnson, and said that Johnson was still "my boy."

"In my house, he's 'Uncle Dwayne,' and I'm proud of that," Diesel said. "We still love each other, that's my boy. When I was making that difficult decision, should there be an 8 or not, I called [Johnson] and he said, 'Brother, I will be there shoulder to shoulder with you to make sure it's the best movie in history.' And he delivered."

As we noted over the weekend, Diesel made similar comments in an interview with USA Today and said that the feud was blown out of proportion. He added that "Dwayne has only got one Vin in his life. Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this film world and that's me."

