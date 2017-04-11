- The UFC rolled out the "Road to the Octagon" for Saturday's FOX card recently. In the video above, see a complete replay of the episode which provides training sessions and interviews with the fighters.

In the main event, Demetrious Johnson seeks his 10th consecutive flyweight title defense against Wilson Reis, while Rose Namajunas and Michelle Waterson meet in the co-main.

- UFC President Dana White had high praise for female strawweight fighter Cynthia Calvillo (5-0), who earned a third round submission over Pearl Gonzalez at UFC 210 this past weekend. White referenced Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey when discussing Calvillo.

"The first time I met Conor McGregor, I called Lorenzo [Fertitta] and said 'Man, I don't even know if this guy can fight, but if he can throw a punch he's going to be an [expletive] rock star.' You know?" White said (h/t to CBS Sports for the transcription). "Ronda Rousey, I had a 45-minute meeting with her and I decided to do women's MMA. I feel pretty strongly about this one too. I loved her performance tonight."

- Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho has been fined for his post-fight actions at Bellator 176. Carvalho knocked out Melvin Manhoef in the main event in Italy and jumped out of the cage.

The Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports has levied the fine against Carvalho, taking the money even before he left the country.

"That happened, but I didn't understand why because it wasn't in the contract or anything like that," Carvalho said in an interview with MMA Fighting. "I don't understand why I was fined. We will see what we can do about it. I'll talk to my lawyer and tell him everything that's happened, show him the contract, and see what happens."

- Anthony Johnson has decided to no longer be called "Rumble." The recently-retired Johnson provided an update on social media after his retirement at UFC 210. Johnson suffered a submission loss to Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title.





