- Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella are preparing to welcome their first child together - a baby girl named Birdie Joe Danielson. In the video above, the happy couple packs their hospital bags as Brie approaches 38 weeks pregnant. No word yet on if the SmackDown General Manager will be missing any TV time.

WWE has a new poll asking fans which new RAW Superstar will shake things up the most - WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, The Miz & Maryse, Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, Curt Hawkins or Heath Slater & Rhyno. As of this writing, 38% went with Ambrose while 35% voted for Wyatt, 11% for Bliss, 8% for Miz & Maryse and 3% for Mickie. The rest received 2% or less.

- Former sports and entertainment reporter Christy Olson started working with WWE NXT back in March and is now using the name Christy St. Cloud. Christy is the latest WWE hire from Maria Menounos' AfterBuzzTV. She was one of the WrestleMania 33 Axxess hosts and has also made recent appearances at NXT live events. She's expected to help with hosting, announcing and backstage interviews on NXT.

Below is Christy's last YouTube video before beginning with WWE and some photos:

@ChristyStCloud thanks so much for a fantastic time @ PC among the best trip of my life, all the best wishes and hope 2 see u at a tryout xo pic.twitter.com/0OmrZgBO8i — Gareth Holmes (@gazzarlz91) April 2, 2017

So much fun last night at #NXTFtPierce! Can't wait to meet more of you tonight at #NXTLargo! pic.twitter.com/TEkM48i2zc — Christy St. Cloud (@ChristyStCloud) April 8, 2017

Outfit 1 of 3 for fun shoots today! Got #XPac12360, a throwback commercial shoot you'll love & the #TotalBellas Aftershow on @afterbuzztv ???? pic.twitter.com/Of6kOMrAaa — Christy St. Cloud (@ChristyStCloud) October 5, 2016

Whoo hoo! Headed to Portland for @TheWCWC taping ???????? pic.twitter.com/4jvpkF30Tu — Christy St. Cloud (@ChristyStCloud) September 2, 2016

