- The Rock's YouTube channel posted this exclusive first look at "The Fate of The Furious," which hits theaters this Friday.

- As noted, announcers Byron Saxton and David Otunga switched brands in a post-RAW "Superstar Shakeup" move last night. WWE's website notes that the changes go into effect immediately, indicating Otunga's last SmackDown appearance was last Tuesday's post-WrestleMania 33 show. Tonight's SmackDown should be called by Saxton, JBL and Tom Phillips.

- WWE NXT Superstar Aleister Black noted on Twitter that he will be working the upcoming tour of Europe with the RAW brand. The former Tommy End was born in the Netherlands. He tweeted the following on joining the tour:

Happy to announce I'll be joining RAW in May for the European tour through Lille, Zurich, Stuttgart, Leige and Rotterdam! @WWE #fadetoblxck — Aleister Black (@WWEAleister) April 11, 2017

