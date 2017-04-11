- The Rock's YouTube channel posted this exclusive first look at "The Fate of The Furious," which hits theaters this Friday.
- WWE NXT Superstar Aleister Black noted on Twitter that he will be working the upcoming tour of Europe with the RAW brand. The former Tommy End was born in the Netherlands. He tweeted the following on joining the tour:
Happy to announce I'll be joining RAW in May for the European tour through Lille, Zurich, Stuttgart, Leige and Rotterdam! @WWE #fadetoblxck— Aleister Black (@WWEAleister) April 11, 2017
