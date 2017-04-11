- Above is another teaser for the current season of Total Divas with Nikki Bella's comeback, Lana's party-pooping, Paige's suspension and more.
- Rapper and TV host Action Bronson was backstage for Monday's WWE RAW in Long Island. He noted on Instagram that Enzo Amore gave his son a signed pair of sneakers. Here he is with Finn Balor backstage:
Hummmmm That's delicious , @ActionBronson pic.twitter.com/vvKncsDll2— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 11, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.