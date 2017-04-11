- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's "Superstar Shakeup" edition of WWE RAW from Long Island.
- As noted, Simon Gotch of The Vaudevillains parted ways with WWE last week after apparently requesting his release. Gotch has been announced for a match against former Impact Wrestling star Douglas Williams on Friday, July 28th in the UK for the Pro Wrestling Pride promotion. Details are in the flyer below. Gotch has also been announced for the XWA "Exclusive Series" event on Saturday, July 22nd in London.
1st time ever! @GotchStyleWWE vs @DougWilliamsUK - Live in #Taunton July 28! #epic #wrestling #showdown #contest #fight #ChaosThoery pic.twitter.com/JXKzdrEGyq— Pro Wrestling Pride (@ProPWP) April 11, 2017
The man formally known as SIMON GOTCH @GotchStyleWWE added to #XWA48 "Exclusive Series" in London on Sat July 22. https://t.co/atI3hst0uz pic.twitter.com/lgL7Ke6PH8— XWA Wrestling (@XWAUK) April 6, 2017
