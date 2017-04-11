- Braun Strowman's lengthy violent attack on Roman Reigns, which included Strowman catapulting Reigns off of a platform while Reigns was supposedly in a stretcher, as well as Strowman flipping over an ambulance with Reigns inside, has been getting a lot of views on YouTube. As of this writing, the WWE video above of the attack already has more than 3.2 million views. The video with the next views was the Hardys match on RAW, which has nearly 900,000 views as of this writing.

- As seen on RAW last night, Charlotte was dropped on her head after a botched shoulder-breaker from Nia Jax. Later in the match, Jax wasn't able to catch Charlotte properly on the outside of the ring when Charlotte hit a moonsault from the top rope. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Charlotte was fine backstage after the match. Below is video of both missed moves:

