- Above is a new clip from WWE Studios' "Sleight," which hits theaters on April 28th. The drama follows a street magician in Los Angeles and stars Dule Hill, Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel, Sasheer Zamata, Storm Reid and Michael Villar. No WWE Superstars are in the movie.

- WWE stock was down 0.73% today, closing at $21.83 per share. Today's high was $22.212 and the low was $21.80.

- WWE posted this video of Dominican-born Puerto Rican freestyle wrestler Jaime Espinal at recent WWE Performance Center tryouts in Orlando. Espinal won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Games and became the first Olympic medalist for Puerto Rico in wrestling. He was defeated in the first round of the 86 kg division at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio and went on to lose another match year. Espinal also was the flag bearer for Puerto Rico during the 2016 Parade of Nations at the Games.

How did @WWE pave the way for #JaimeEspinal to compete in the 2012 Summer Games? Hear it from the Olympic medalist himself! @WWEPerformCtr pic.twitter.com/F1VTpM0fHW — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017

