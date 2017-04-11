- Roman Reigns and Big Show are featured in this new promo for the WWE Champions mobile game. Show does a mean "Macho Man" Randy Savage impersonation and calls him the greatest of the classic era while Reigns goes with Ric Flair.
- Braun Strowman tweeted the following after destroying Roman Reigns and tipping the ambulance on last night's RAW. Speculation is that Reigns vs. Strowman may take place in an Ambulance Match or a Stretcher Match at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view.
Your yard???? Welcome to my nightmare!!!! #MonsterAmongMen— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 11, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.