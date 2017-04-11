As seen on RAW last night, Alexa Bliss and Mickie James were moved to RAW as part of the "Superstar Shakeup." The Shakeup continues tonight on SmackDown Live, and two names rumored to be moving to the blue brand are Charlotte and Sasha Banks.
Sasha also posted this photo with #Bosston. It should be noted that tonight's SmackDown Live takes place at the TD Garden in Boston:
