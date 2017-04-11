As seen on RAW last night, Alexa Bliss and Mickie James were moved to RAW as part of the "Superstar Shakeup." The Shakeup continues tonight on SmackDown Live, and two names rumored to be moving to the blue brand are Charlotte and Sasha Banks.

Naomi posted the following on her Instagram following Bliss' move to RAW, noting that while it's a huge loss to SmackDown, "little miss Bliss is a star and she will shine on RAW." Sasha Banks responded to Naomi and teased jumping to SmackDown, writing, "Imma show you what I'm made of boo!"

I'm going to miss snatching you bald #2feet @alexa_bliss_wwe_ show 'em what #smackdown is made of?? A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT

Sasha also posted this photo with #Bosston. It should be noted that tonight's SmackDown Live takes place at the TD Garden in Boston:

#Bosston A post shared by Sasha Banks (@sashabankswwe) on Apr 11, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

