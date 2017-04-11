Source: Fox Sports

The Miz spoke with The Wrestling Compadres about the time he went on Talking Smack and completely lit up General Manager, Daniel Bryan. He also talked about how he has "no filter," once he gets going.

"You guys are getting an exclusive here, I don't think I've ever told this. So here was my day up to that point: I wasn't written on the episode that day and I'm the Intercontinental champion. This is the title that I've loved since I was a child, and I don't want to be the guy who says, 'I'm going to make it great,' and then not do anything. I want to make it great. So I told them to put me on 'Talking Smack.' They asked, 'Well what are you going to do?' And I said I'm going to rip into Daniel Bryan. And then I guess I kind of went overboard. And when I go, I have no filter. It's everything that is fueling inside of me and I just black out.'"

The Miz also indicated that Bryan's response wasn't scripted:

"He actually left. I didn't expect him to leave — I expected him to hit me. The things I was laying in to him on were very below the belt and very mean and very rude, but when I go, I just go."

Miz (and Maryse) also spoke on their Total Bellas parodies and that they were mostly improvised. The couple was moved from SmackDown to Raw as part of WWE's Superstar Shakeup. Miz lost to Sami Zayn on last night's episode. You can listen to the full interview by clicking here.

