Source: Fox Sports
The Miz spoke with The Wrestling Compadres about the time he went on Talking Smack and completely lit up General Manager, Daniel Bryan. He also talked about how he has "no filter," once he gets going.
The Miz also indicated that Bryan's response wasn't scripted:
"He actually left. I didn't expect him to leave — I expected him to hit me. The things I was laying in to him on were very below the belt and very mean and very rude, but when I go, I just go."
Miz (and Maryse) also spoke on their Total Bellas parodies and that they were mostly improvised. The couple was moved from SmackDown to Raw as part of WWE's Superstar Shakeup. Miz lost to Sami Zayn on last night's episode. You can listen to the full interview by clicking here.
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.