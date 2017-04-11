Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's SmackDown, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

Please help spread word of tonight's coverage. Twitter users, please share this page by clicking the 'Share' button below:

Tweet

Keep hitting REFRESH on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

- We're live from the TD Garden in Boston with Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton for the final night of the "Superstar Shakeup" event.

- We go right to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. He's now on the SmackDown brand.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.