- In the video above, Renee Young talks to SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan backstage at tonight's "Superstar Shakedown" edition of SmackDown. New SmackDown announcer Byron Saxton also makes an appearance. Bryan teases that "star power" is coming to SmackDown tonight and then reveals that James Ellsworth is staying on the blue brand.

- We noted before that Noam Dar suffered an unknown injury during his recent RAW match against Austin Aries and was set to be evaluated during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando. It appears Dar may be back on 205 Live tonight as WWE posted the following:

Last week on WWE 205 Live, Rich Swann revealed that he has been responsible for sending couriers bearing various gifts to Noam Dar's girlfriend, Alicia Fox. Dar previously claimed that he had been sending the gifts, smoothly helping to deliver them while being completely ignorant about what each of them were. Though it has certainly helped The Scottish Supernova's standing with his leading lady, Swann's confession certainly raises some questions. Sidelined with an injury in recent weeks, Dar has been unable to refute the former Cruiserweight Champion's claims. However, could last week's revelation be enough to prompt the return of Dar to WWE 205 Live? How will he respond to Swann and, more importantly, how will he explain everything to Alicia Fox?

- Dolph Ziggler, Natalya and SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi appeared with WWE Community at Boston Children's Hospital earlier today in Ryan Seacrest's studios. Below are photos:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.