WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens is now on the SmackDown brand, unless he loses the match to Chris Jericho at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view. Owens' roster change was revealed in the opening segment of tonight's "Superstar Shakeup" edition of SmackDown from Boston but SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan later announced that the winner of Jericho vs. Owens will be joining SmackDown. That means that the United States Title won't be defended until after Payback. Owens is expected to win that match as Jericho is taking time off to tour with Fozzy.
It was also revealed in a backstage segment that Jinder Mahal is now on SmackDown. As seen below, he challenged Mojo Rawley to a match.
Below is the updated list of "Superstar Shakeup" roster changes:
* Apollo Crews comes to RAW from SmackDown
* The Miz comes to RAW from SmackDown
* Maryse comes to RAW from SmackDown
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose comes to RAW from SmackDown
* Curt Hawkins comes to RAW from SmackDown
* Bray Wyatt comes to RAW from SmackDown
* Kalisto comes to RAW from SmackDown
* Heath Slater and Rhyno come to RAW from SmackDown
* Alexa Bliss comes to RAW from SmackDown
* Mickie James comes to RAW from SmackDown
* David Otunga comes to RAW from SmackDown
* Byron Saxton comes to SmackDown from RAW
* WWE United Sates Champion Kevin Owens comes to SmackDown from RAW
* Jinder Mahal comes to SmackDown from RAW
* Sami Zayn comes to SmackDown from RAW
