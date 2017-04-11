Source: PWInsider
Finn Balor suffered a concussion on last night's "Superstar Shakeup" edition of WWE RAW from Long Island, according to PWInsider.
No word yet on how long Balor might be out but we will keep you updated.
The way Finn's body flails around and how he hits, plus the mat burn on his forehead/nose afterwards, this seems like a legit knock out. pic.twitter.com/acbSdQW7Ij— It's KFG (@KungFu_Grip) April 11, 2017
