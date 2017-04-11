Source: PWInsider

Finn Balor suffered a concussion on last night's "Superstar Shakeup" edition of WWE RAW from Long Island, according to PWInsider.

The injury came when he took the stiff forearm shot from Jinder Mahal during their match, as seen below. Fans have been tweeting negative comments to Mahal since the match happened last night. It was Balor's first singles match on WWE television, although he worked singles matches against Mahal at live events last month.

No word yet on how long Balor might be out but we will keep you updated.

The way Finn's body flails around and how he hits, plus the mat burn on his forehead/nose afterwards, this seems like a legit knock out. pic.twitter.com/acbSdQW7Ij — It's KFG (@KungFu_Grip) April 11, 2017

