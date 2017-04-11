Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE 205 Live. Tonight's episode features a match between a newly aggressive TJ Perkins and Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

- Graves and Phillips welcome us to the show as the dynamic duo are still your commentary team for 205 Live. They hype up Perkins' change of heart in recent days as we head to the ring for our first match.

Brian Kendrick vs. Mustafa Ali

