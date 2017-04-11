- Shinsuke Nakamura appeared on tonight's WWE SmackDown after making his debut last week. It appears his first main roster feud will be with Dolph Ziggler. The two worked an in-ring segment tonight that saw Nakamura drop Ziggler after blocking a superkick. Video from the segment is above.

- As noted, it was announced on tonight's "Superstar Shakeup" edition of WWE SmackDown that Rusev and Lana are coming to the blue brand but it appears they may be working separately as they were announced at different times. WWE aired a vignette for Lana's blue brand debut and it appears she will be a part of the women's division. We've noted how she's been working WWE NXT live events for several months now. Below is a photo from tonight's vignette:

