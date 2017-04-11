Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston are your newest WWE SmackDown Superstars after being the final changes announced on tonight's "Superstar Shakeup" edition of SmackDown.
* Apollo Crews comes to RAW from SmackDown
* The Miz comes to RAW from SmackDown
* Maryse comes to RAW from SmackDown
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose comes to RAW from SmackDown
* Curt Hawkins comes to RAW from SmackDown
* Bray Wyatt comes to RAW from SmackDown
* Kalisto comes to RAW from SmackDown
* Heath Slater and Rhyno come to RAW from SmackDown
* Alexa Bliss comes to RAW from SmackDown
* Mickie James comes to RAW from SmackDown
* David Otunga comes to RAW from SmackDown
* Byron Saxton comes to SmackDown from RAW
* WWE United Sates Champion Kevin Owens comes to SmackDown from RAW (winner of Chris Jericho vs. Owens at Payback gets the roster spot)
* Jinder Mahal comes to SmackDown from RAW
* Sami Zayn comes to SmackDown from RAW
* Primo and Epico come to SmackDown from RAW
* Tamina Snuka comes to SmackDown
* Charlotte Flair comes to SmackDown from RAW
* Rusev comes to SmackDown from RAW
* Sin Cara comes to SmackDown from RAW
* Lana comes to SmackDown from RAW
* The New Day comes to SmackDown from RAW
