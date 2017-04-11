Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston are your newest WWE SmackDown Superstars after being the final changes announced on tonight's "Superstar Shakeup" edition of SmackDown.

Below is what looks to be the final list of "Superstar Shakeup" roster changes:

* Apollo Crews comes to RAW from SmackDown

* The Miz comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Maryse comes to RAW from SmackDown

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Curt Hawkins comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Bray Wyatt comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Kalisto comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Heath Slater and Rhyno come to RAW from SmackDown

* Alexa Bliss comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Mickie James comes to RAW from SmackDown

* David Otunga comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Byron Saxton comes to SmackDown from RAW

* WWE United Sates Champion Kevin Owens comes to SmackDown from RAW (winner of Chris Jericho vs. Owens at Payback gets the roster spot)

* Jinder Mahal comes to SmackDown from RAW

* Sami Zayn comes to SmackDown from RAW

* Primo and Epico come to SmackDown from RAW

* Tamina Snuka comes to SmackDown

* Charlotte Flair comes to SmackDown from RAW

* Rusev comes to SmackDown from RAW

* Sin Cara comes to SmackDown from RAW

* Lana comes to SmackDown from RAW

* The New Day comes to SmackDown from RAW

