A fan with a "JBL Bullied Me" sign at tonight's WWE SmackDown in Boston was escorted out of the arena by security. Video is above, and a photo of the fan can be seen below. The sign did make it to TV.

JBL has received a ton of heat on social media since it was revealed that issues between he and Mauro Ranallo may have led to Mauro's recent absence from WWE TV, which was related to his battle with depression and bi-polar disorder. As noted, Mauro removed all WWE references from his social profiles this weekend and returned to posting on Twitter. CBS Sports reported that he is not expected to return to WWE TV for the remainder of his contract. WWE responded to that report and said Mauro remains under contract until August of this year.

@WrestlingInc "JBL Bullied Me" sign during main event. Was promptly escorted out. pic.twitter.com/vWwAOB4LmJ — Mitch (@JMitchell150) April 12, 2017

