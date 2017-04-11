- As noted, it was announced on tonight's "Superstar Shakeup" edition of WWE SmackDown that Rusev and Lana are coming over from RAW. It appears they may be separated but that has not been confirmed. It also looks like Lana will be joining the SmackDown women's division. Above is the vignette for her blue brand arrival.

- As seen below, 69% of fans on Twitter gave tonight's "Superstar Shakeup" edition of WWE SmackDown a thumbs up with over 4000 votes:

What did you think of tonight's #SDLive? — WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2017

- AJ Styles tweeted the following after becoming the new #1 contender to the WWE United States Title on tonight's SmackDown. AJ has earned a future shot against the winner of Chris Jericho vs. current champion Kevin Owens at the April 30th Payback pay-per-view. The winner of that match will also join the blue brand. As noted, Owens is expected to retain as Jericho is taking time off to tour with Fozzy.

