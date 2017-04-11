- There were "Fire Bradshaw" chants at tonight's WWE SmackDown Live tapings, as seen in the video above. As noted, a fan was kicked out of the arena for carrying a "JBL Bullied Me" sign.

JBL Bullying Reports Getting Mainstream Media, Justin Roberts On People Getting Fired Over His Book
See Also
JBL Bullying Reports Getting Mainstream Media, Justin Roberts On People Getting Fired Over His Book

- After tonight's WWE 205 Live and SmackDown Live television tapings, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler. Below are some photos from the dark match, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader @JMitchell150 :




Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles