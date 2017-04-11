- There were "Fire Bradshaw" chants at tonight's WWE SmackDown Live tapings, as seen in the video above. As noted, a fan was kicked out of the arena for carrying a "JBL Bullied Me" sign.

- After tonight's WWE 205 Live and SmackDown Live television tapings, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler. Below are some photos from the dark match, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader @JMitchell150 :

