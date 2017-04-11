- This SmackDown Fallout video features SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos after retaining over American Alpha. They claim there's a conspiracy against them because their titles weren't defended against WrestleMania 33. They rant about never needing anyone because they have each other.
- As seen below, 61% of fans on Twitter gave this week's WWE 205 Live a thumbs up with over 2800 votes. The show ended with TJ Perkins celebrating with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville after Perkins defeated Jack Gallagher in the main event.
What did you think of tonight's #205live?— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.