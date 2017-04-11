- This SmackDown Fallout video features SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos after retaining over American Alpha. They claim there's a conspiracy against them because their titles weren't defended against WrestleMania 33. They rant about never needing anyone because they have each other.

- SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan noted on Talking Smack that he's 2.5 weeks away from becoming a dad as he and Brie Bella welcome their daughter Birdie Joe Danielson into the world. No word yet on if the new dad will miss any SmackDown TV time.

- As seen below, 61% of fans on Twitter gave this week's WWE 205 Live a thumbs up with over 2800 votes. The show ended with TJ Perkins celebrating with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville after Perkins defeated Jack Gallagher in the main event.

What did you think of tonight's #205live? — WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.