- This WWE SmackDown Fallout video from this week's "Superstar Shakeup" edition features Mojo Rawley after his win over new SmackDown Superstar Jinder Mahal, which featured an assist from good friend Rob Gronkowski of the NFL's New England Patriots. Mojo celebrates staying on SmackDown and says he wanted to stay on the blue team because this is where the dogs are, the go-hards are and the competition is. Regarding Jinder, Mojo says he likes when people talk trash because that brings out the dog in him. Mojo says he's ready and up for anything.

- As noted, Glenn "Kane" Jacobs officially announced his bid for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee on Tuesday. WWE congratulated The Big Red Machine on getting into politics and wrote the following:

Kane to officially run for Mayor of Knox County, Tenn. A very unexpected challenger has entered the mayoral race in Knox County, Tenn. Former WWE Champion Kane has officially announced that he is running for mayor of Knox County, Tenn. Speculation began after Kane filed paperwork with the Knox County Election Commission, appointing a political treasurer. Now it's official. "This is a great place to work, live and raise a family," Kane said during a rally. "I want to do my part to make sure it remains a great place and that our future is as bright as ever." Congratulations to Kane as he hits the campaign trail!

- Charlotte Flair was among the RAW Superstars who joined the blue brand on this week's "Superstar Shakeup" edition of SmackDown. She tweeted the following after the show and had an exchange with real-life friend Becky Lynch:

A new division to conquer, new subjects over which to reign..

Hello #SDLive, your Queen has arrived. #Woo pic.twitter.com/udtNwO9gKD — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 12, 2017

.@MsCharlotteWWE ! It's so good to see you on #SDLive ! I love you, but now I'm going to have to beat you. #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/Y2KRKbrGRC — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 12, 2017

