- Above is slow motion video of the new WWE SmackDown Superstars from last night's "Superstar Shakeup" edition of SmackDown.
A queen who lost her crown. Stay on #SDLive, @MsCharlotteWWE #Raw is my show now. pic.twitter.com/QC5DzA3dET— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) April 12, 2017
- We noted before that Aiden English was set for a push following the departure of his Vaudevillains partner Simon Gotch. English appeared on this week's SmackDown with a bit of a character change but lost a match to Tye Dillinger, who just came to SmackDown last week. English wrote the following after last night's SmackDown loss:
The spotlight will be mine.— Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) April 12, 2017
This encore's going to shine. #DramaKing #SDLive
He also wrote the following over the weekend about a "new me" coming soon:
New year.— Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) April 9, 2017
New me.
