Aleister Black defeated Corey Hollis. Black kept his cool entrance from Takeover. Hollis runs at him but Aleister just nails him with the Black Mass for the instant win. Black is over huge

* Backstage promo with Tye Dillinger. Kayla Braxton congratulates him on debuting for SmackDown. Tye says next week he finishes his business with Eric Young inside a steel cage

* Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Dylan Miley and an unknown talent. Miley and his partner dominate early until Gargano turns the tide. DIY hits the Meet in the Middle for the win. This was a quick match. Miley destroys his partner after

* Ruby Riot defeated Kimberly Frankele, formerly known as Kimber Lee. Ruby controls the match until Nikki Cross comes out from the crowd. Kimberly tries to take advantage of the distraction but Ruby bounces right back. Nikki looks on smiling as Ruby picks up the win

* Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Danny Burch. Burch got some solid offense in but Andrade picks up the win in another quick match with the hammerlock DDT, possibly called El Idolo now

* Drew McIntyre comes out for his return. He has new music with a bagpipe entrance

* Drew McIntyre defeated Oney Lorcan. Drew got a huge pop and "welcome back" chants. This was a stiff, competitive match. Drew picked up the win with huge running boot that busted Oney open. Dasha Fuentes interviewed Drew post-match. Drew said he's worked hard to develop a reputation but he's here because he wants to be. He's got all the RAW talent, can lay the SmackDown on anyone, but NXT is where he wants to be. He's here for the NXT Title, and he'll whip anyone's ass he has to to get it

* Shinsuke Nakamura came out for a promo. He came to NXT one year ago and already had experience but he wanted to challenge himself against the best in the world. He said NXT is its own brand that creates something new and different. He quickly discovered that the NXT Universe is crazy. He commented on their singing and chanting and ended his promo by saying he will always be NXT because... "We Are NXT!" The entire roster came to the stage and applauded him. Nakamura walked to the stage and was met by Triple H and Finn Balor. He ran around the arena filming with his phone before bowing to everyone and making his exit

