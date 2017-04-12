- As noted, WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens is now on the SmackDown brand unless he loses to Chris Jericho at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view. The winner of that match will officially join the blue brand. Above is video from last night's Talking Smack with Owens talking to Renee Young, Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan.
- The "local competitor" Johnny Ocean who lost to Rich Swann on last night's WWE 205 Live episode was indie veteran Shane Matthews. Matthews and "3.0" partner Scott Parker made their WWE NXT TV debuts in April 2016 with a loss to The Revival and later worked WWE Performance Center tryouts in September 2016.
- CBS Sports posted this video of Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe, Paul Heyman, Nikki Bella, WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode and others reading classic children's book Goodnight Moon:
