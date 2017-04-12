- As noted, Glenn "Kane" Jacobs officially announced his plans to run for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee on Tuesday. Kane's slogan for the 2018 election is, "Lighting The Way For Our Future." Above is a new campaign ad for the former WWE Champion, who will be running as a Republican.
- As noted, Lana and Rusev were announced for the SmackDown roster on last night's "Superstar Shakeup" show but it appears they may be separated. It also looks like Lana will be a part of the women's division. She tweeted the following last night on her big roster move:
Couldn't be happier to be reunited with @NaomiWWE @NatbyNature & @BeckyLynchWWE @TaminaSnuka ! Plus @MsCharlotteWWE is over here now??perfect https://t.co/oA8Hijh99g— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 12, 2017
A fight that is going to shake up the entire #SDLive women's division.... stay tune for when the time is right to #LanaCrush https://t.co/FsGi6bWuR4— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 12, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.