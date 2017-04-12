Mauro Ranallo was active on Twitter during last night's episode of SmackDown Live. Ranallo answered several wrestling related tweets, including one to a user who said they were going to cancel their WWE Network subscription if the company didn't "make things right" with Ranallo. Ranallo replied:


As noted, Mauro Ranallo is not expected to return to WWE television. Ranallo had some backstage tension with JBL after Ranallo tweeted out results of him winning the "Wrestling Observer Announcer of the Year" award for 2016. JBL, who didn't place in the top 10 in the category and was actually voted "Worst Television Announcer" in 2015, was upset over the tweet and went on a public rant about Ranallo on Bring It To The Table in March. The Wrestling Observer had reported that tension had been building between both men up until that point. Ranallo missed the following SmackDown tapings on March 14th, and hasn't appeared on WWE television since.

JBL Bullying Reports Getting Mainstream Media, Justin Roberts On People Getting Fired Over His Book
See Also
JBL Bullying Reports Getting Mainstream Media, Justin Roberts On People Getting Fired Over His Book

During his Twitter session, Ranallo also gave his opinion on several WWE talents, as seen below:









Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles