Mauro Ranallo was active on Twitter during last night's episode of SmackDown Live. Ranallo answered several wrestling related tweets, including one to a user who said they were going to cancel their WWE Network subscription if the company didn't "make things right" with Ranallo. Ranallo replied:

Please don't. The men & women who entertain you deserve your support. I am going to be just fine.?? https://t.co/dp8QoIUbU2 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 11, 2017

As noted, Mauro Ranallo is not expected to return to WWE television. Ranallo had some backstage tension with JBL after Ranallo tweeted out results of him winning the "Wrestling Observer Announcer of the Year" award for 2016. JBL, who didn't place in the top 10 in the category and was actually voted "Worst Television Announcer" in 2015, was upset over the tweet and went on a public rant about Ranallo on Bring It To The Table in March. The Wrestling Observer had reported that tension had been building between both men up until that point. Ranallo missed the following SmackDown tapings on March 14th, and hasn't appeared on WWE television since.

During his Twitter session, Ranallo also gave his opinion on several WWE talents, as seen below:

@mauroranallo In the name of positivity, who were some of the WWE talent that treated you the best? Loved your work btw! — Mikey Lutter (@LutterMikey) April 11, 2017

Ok you made me chuckle but @WWERomanReigns is a class act and one of the hardest workers in the biz. #Respect https://t.co/QzFxLeMxxs — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 11, 2017

@mauroranallo just re-watching the #CWC and remember how important commentaries are, I can feel your passion for wresting and I love It?? — Luiz Rockatansky (@RockMachine_) April 11, 2017

Thank you! Working with @WWEDanielBryan was one of the most enjoyable experiences of my career. Cruiserweights rule! ?? https://t.co/HOPr4z8del — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 11, 2017

Maintain that @mauroranallo 's call on the Miz/Dolph career match is one of my favourites in modern history! Beautiful storytelling from all — Jamie Wilson (@jamiewilson487) April 11, 2017

