Dean Ambrose and Renee Young publicly wore their wedding rings on WWE television this week after recently getting married.

As seen in the video above, Ambrose wore his wedding band during the opening segment of Monday's RAW. Renee Young also wore her ring at television on Tuesday, including in the video below with Daniel Bryan.

Kevin Owens alluded to their marriage on Tuesday's episode of Talking Smack. Owens appeared on the show and looked at Renee and said, "by the way, congratulations. You know why I'm saying congratulations?" Shane McMahon jumped in and replied, "I don't know if we're talking about that," to which Renee agreed. Owens asked what they were going to do if he talked about it, but they quickly moved on while Renee moved her left hand out of view.

EXCLUSIVE: #SDLive GM @WWEDanielBryan claims "star-power" is coming to Tuesday nights, while one Superstar is definitely STAYING PUT! pic.twitter.com/A189mqcGaW — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017

