As noted, both Dean Ambrose and Renee Young wore their wedding rings on WWE television this week after recently getting married. The couple, who are now on separate brands following this week's "Superstar Shakeup", had been quietly dating for years before their relationship was featured on the latest season of Total Divas.

"Maybe about six months in, he [Ambrose] and I started dating," Renee told Channel Guide Mag last November. "I don't even know if I can pinpoint exactly what it was. It was like instantly we were together. We were always talking to each other. We were always spending all of our time together. It just kind of happened.

"We just caught each other's eye and were always around each other. You hear stories from like the Twins or Nattie, girls that were around prior to me being there. They told me he wouldn't talk to anybody, ever. Then when I came around, they noticed he is chatting with me and coming to hang out with me. He is known to kind of keep to himself. That has always been his deal. I don't know. We just hit it off. I guess he has a thing for Canadian girls; hopefully, just me."

In another interview with Vegas Seven last month, Ambrose revealed that he's been stalked by fans and Renee noted that she gets "many a death threat."

Renee commented on tying the knot, writing on Twitter:

Marriage is nice. Thanks for all the love ???? — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 12, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.