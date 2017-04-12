- Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella are celebrating 3 years of marriage this week as they prepare to welcome their first child in less than 3 weeks. They posted this video to The Bella Twins' YouTube channel and included a clip from their wedding.
- As seen below, Tyson Kidd and former WWE Superstar Christopher Nowinski of Concussion Legacy Foundation were backstage for last night's SmackDown in Boston. This is a rare backstage appearance by Kidd, who has been out of action for almost 2 years with a neck injury.
Loved seeing our good friend @ChrisNowinski1 at #SDLive in Boston! Chris is the best.... ??@ConcussionLF pic.twitter.com/moT8KFw7xF— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 12, 2017
My everything ?? pic.twitter.com/eo1VnWdVLA— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 12, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.