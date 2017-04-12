- UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 took place this past Saturday night, and now we have a two-plus minute recap through the "Fight Motion" cameras of the UFC. Re-live some of the action from the event with these special slow-mo cameras.

UFC 210 featured Daniel Cormier defeating Anthony Johnson via submission to remain light heavyweight champion.

- As far as UFC president Dana White is concerned, Ronda Rousey returning to the Octagon remains doubtful at the moment. During his post-fight session with members of the media this past weekend in Buffalo, White indicated that he hasn't heard from the former UFC female bantamweight champion.

"I have not (talked to her about fighting again)," White said (thanks to MMAjunkie for the quotes). "Ronda and I talk maybe once a week, once every two weeks. She has not said anything to me about a comeback."

After winning her first 12 fights, including six inside the Octagon, Rousey was finished by both Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes in her two more recent bouts. Asked his own personal feelings about "Rowdy" competing again, White was honest.

"If I had to guess, I would guess that she will not come back," White said.

- Anderson Silva is preparing as if he'll compete later this year at UFC 212 - even though he is currently without an opponent. Silva, who was scheduled to meet Kelvin Gastelum before Gastelum failed a drug test, discussed one interesting possible opponent during a press conference in Brazil recently.

That foe would be Nick Diaz, who Silva fought back in 2015. "The Spider" won the contest, but had the result overturned after failing a drug test himself. The former middleweight champion is coming off a win that snapped a lengthy losing skid.

"It's something that's been talked about," Silva said thanks to MMAjunkie for the quotes). "It's possible that it could happen, the fight against Nick. I respect him a lot. I think he's an excellent fighter. It's a fight that would be interesting, a fight that would be pretty cool to watch, and it actually makes sense. It was a no contest, so let's see. Anything can happen."

