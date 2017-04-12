- WWE posted the video above of Corey Graves at Star Wars Celebration 2015. Star Wars Celebration 2017 kicks off this week from April 13-16 in Orlando, FL.

- With baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez dating Jennifer Lopez, The New York Daily News posted a slideshow here of A-Rod's ex-girlfriends, which includes several photos of Torrie Wilson. Wilson dated Rodriguez from 2011 to 2015.

- New WWE SmackDown star Lana wrote on Twitter that she had never felt as violated as she did by TSA this morning while flying out of Boston Logan International Airport, as seen below:

The most inappropriate behavior @BostonLogan TSA is doing to me. I have never felt this violated in my entire life — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 12, 2017

