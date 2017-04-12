On the fifth episode of Dinner With The King, hosted by Jerry "The King" Lawler and Glenn Moore, The King discussed his opinion on the recent JBL controversy with Mauro Ranallo, including how ribs and joking around are prevalent in pro wrestling's culture.

"I'm a JBL fan," Lawler stated. "Here's the thing about JBL; you have to know the guy. And if you don't get an opportunity to really know JBL, you can be offended. JBL is a funny guy. He's a big guy. He's boisterous. He comes across as, sometimes, crude and loud. But you gotta know him. That's just JBL. He's the same guy on commentary as he is in catering."

Lawler also felt that JBL will not be fired by WWE over the incident.

"I don't [think so], but hey, that's my opinion," Lawler said. "I don't think he will, not over something like this."

Lawler also talked about The Undertaker and shares some insight from WrestleMania, in which WWE had a guard protecting The Undertaker's jacket, hat, and gloves back at the hotel in fear of a Tom Brady-type heist. He also shared some stories from Mark Calaway's time in Memphis, where he was called the Master of Pain in 1989 while feuding with Lawler. You can listen to the podcast below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.