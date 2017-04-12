- As noted, WWE's latest "Superstars For Hope" campaign will send lucky fans to WrestleMania 34 and WWE NXT Takeover in New Orleans next year. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Renee Young promote the contest in these new videos.

- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. SmackDown had 131,000 interactions on Twitter with 25,000 unique authors, up from last week's 114,000 interactions and 26,000 authors. SmackDown also had 152,000 Facebook interactions with 85,000 unique authors last night, down from last week's 194,000 interactions and 120,000 authors.

- Sami Zayn may have lost his first match on SmackDown after coming over in the "Superstar Shakeup" last night but he's looking forward to life on the blue team. He tweeted the following after last night's loss to Baron Corbin and AJ Styles in the #1 Contenders Triple Threat, which was won by AJ.

Think I'm going to like it here. #SmackdownLive — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) April 12, 2017

