- Next week's WWE SmackDown from Louisville, KY will not air live in Canada on The Score. They will air Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets instead. SmackDown will air on Wednesday night at 7:30pm next week in Canada.

- We noted before that WWE is still not mentioning the Paige and Alberto Del Rio storyline in their photo, video and text coverage of the current Total Divas season. Paige posted the following on Instagram to promote tonight's new episode and mentioned fans barely getting to see her these days, which may be a reference to the snub from WWE.

Tonight!!!!! @totaldivas don't miss out! Plus. You get to see me on it. You barely get to see me anymore!!! Haha.

