- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's "Superstar Shakeup" edition of WWE SmackDown.
- We noted before that WWE is still not mentioning the Paige and Alberto Del Rio storyline in their photo, video and text coverage of the current Total Divas season. Paige posted the following on Instagram to promote tonight's new episode and mentioned fans barely getting to see her these days, which may be a reference to the snub from WWE.
Tonight!!!!! @totaldivas don't miss out! Plus. You get to see me on it. You barely get to see me anymore!!! Haha.
