As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will see the debut of a new theme song, a new opening video and new display graphics inside Full Sail University.
Triple H wrote the following on the new feel and new look of NXT:
We were made for this. #Rage drives The new look...— Triple H (@TripleH) April 12, 2017
The new feel...
...and the new sound of @WWENXT #WeAreNXT https://t.co/GFhTVUJqYU pic.twitter.com/jvFJWl1eAz
