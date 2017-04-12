- As noted, Seth Rollins teamed up with Chris Jericho after RAW this past Monday night to face Samoa Joe & Kevin Owens. Rollins used a jumping knee finisher on Owens to win the match, which may be replacing the Pedigree. You can watch the move in the video above at the 1:15 mark.

- For today only, you can get hoodies for as low as $20 at WWEShop.com. There is no code necessary, just use this link.

- Nikki Bella spoke to People NOW to promote Total Divas on E! During the interview, she discussed how much she enjoys being a female wrestler, calling it "the best thing ever."

"Honestly, to be a woman and be able to wrestle is so kick-butt," Bella said. "It is the best thing ever. Like, yeah, look what I can do. It makes me really proud."

