This week's WWE SmackDown, featuring the end of the "Superstar Shakeup" event, drew 3.105 million viewers. This is up 7.6% from last week's 2.885 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania 33 episode. This is also the best SmackDown number for 2017 and the highest audience for the show since the Draft last July, which averaged 3.17 million viewers.

SmackDown was #2 in viewership on cable for the night, behind The O'Reilly Factor. SmackDown was #1 in the 18-49 demographic.

In comparison, Monday's "Superstar Shakeup" edition of RAW drew 3.429 million viewers, down from last week's 3.767 million viewers. It topped SmackDown's viewership by 10%.

Below is our 2017 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3rd Episode: 2.596 million viewers

January 10th Episode: 2.533 million viewers

January 17th Episode: 2.652 million viewers

January 24th Episode: 2.556 million viewers

January 31st Episode: 2.817 million viewers

February 7th Episode: 2.627 million viewers

February 14th Episode: 2.626 million viewers

February 21st Episode: 2.792 million viewers

February 28th Episode: 2.566 million viewers

March 7th Episode: 2.738 million viewers

March 14th Episode: 2.628 million viewers

March 21st Episode: 2.647 million viewers

March 28th Episode: 2.698 million viewers

April 4th Episode: 2.885 million viewers

April 11th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

