- WWE posted the cell phone footage above of Shinsuke Nakamura's NXT send off, which aired on tonight's episode of NXT.

- As noted, someone actually starteda petition on Change.org for Braun Strowman to be fired after his worked attack on Roman Reigns on RAW this past Monday night. Strowman responded to the petition, which has received over 1,800 signatures as of this writing, as seen below:

I do what I want when I want and your stupid petition won't change that!! #NoOneIsSafe #EveryoneWillFall #YourTearsHydrateMe — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 12, 2017

