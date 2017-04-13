- We noted earlier this week that former sports & entertainment reporter Christy St. Cloud had been hired to work WWE NXT. In the video above, the former AfterBuzzTV host talks to Kayla Braxton about coming over to the yellow brand and her WrestleMania 33 experience earlier this month.

- While Shinsuke Nakamura had his NXT TV farewell on last night's episode, he will be working this weekend's NXT live events with Tye Dillinger and The Revival. These are the final NXT live events for the main roster Superstars.

- The steel cage match between Eric Young and Tye Dillinger is now official for next week's NXT episode. Below is a graphic for the match, which also shows the new look of NXT:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.