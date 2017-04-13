Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

As noted, WWE parted ways with Simon Gotch of The Vaudevillains last week after he apparently requested his release.

This may not have anything to do with the departure but Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there was an incident with Gotch at catering before the April 4th SmackDown in Orlando.

Gotch reportedly tipped over his own chair and got mad when he went over. The Observer notes that the fall was bad enough that it caused a scene.

We noted before that Gotch's personality rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Some had expected him to be cut ever since the backstage incident with Sin Cara in 2016, which was said to be a "one-sided destruction" by Cara.

