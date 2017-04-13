Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
- The current plan for WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain is a feud with "Heavy Machinery" Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic. Expect there to be a slow-build to this feud.
