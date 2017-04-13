Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

- The current plan for WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain is a feud with "Heavy Machinery" Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic. Expect there to be a slow-build to this feud.

- We've noted how Stephanie McMahon has been kept off WWE TV to sell the table bump from Triple H vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33. According to Dave Meltzer, the table bump spot wasn't so much to get Rollins over, but because Stephanie had a family vacation scheduled at the Turks & Caicos Beaches Resort in the Caribbean.

