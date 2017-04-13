- WWE posted this video of WWE NXT Superstar Cezar Bononi deadlifting 445 pounds at the WWE Performance Center this week.
- Apollo Crews and his partner Linda are expecting their first child together soon. Nia Jax posted this photo from Wednesday's baby shower:
Baby shower for my homie @apollocrewswwe & and his gorgeous lady @itsmslinda, loved this moment between them such amazing people! can't wait to meet baby girl!
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.