- WWE uploaded the full two-out-of-three falls WWE Tag Team Championship match from WWE Payback in 2015, which you can watch in the video above. Then-Champions The New Day defeated Tyson Kidd & Cesaro two falls to one.

- As noted, Jonathan Coachman stated this past weekend that he would no longer be covering WWE on ESPN. Coach had been hosting the Off the Top Rope segment on Wednesday nights on SportsCenter, which featured an interview with a WWE star and clips from WWE programming from earlier in the week. Coach cited a big project that he's working on as the reason for why he is no longer hosting it, and said that ESPN would still be covering WWE. It's not clear if he meant that ESPN would continue to do the segment or just cover it in general, but there was no mention of it or WWE on last night's SportsCenter.

- Seth Rollins commented on his segment with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on RAW this past night, noting that seeing it from "a different perspective made the hair on my arm shoot up like a wave from my wrist to my shoulders."

This is a pretty sick picture. Often times with the way our industry operates moments can slip through our fingers. As this was happening last Monday I don't think I fully appreciated it, but now a few days removed, seeing this from a different perspective made the hair on my arm shoot up like a wave from my wrist to my shoulders. Welcome back Kurt! @wwe A post shared by Seth Rollins (@wwerollins) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

