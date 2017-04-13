- WWE uploaded the full two-out-of-three falls WWE Tag Team Championship match from WWE Payback in 2015, which you can watch in the video above. Then-Champions The New Day defeated Tyson Kidd & Cesaro two falls to one.
This is a pretty sick picture. Often times with the way our industry operates moments can slip through our fingers. As this was happening last Monday I don't think I fully appreciated it, but now a few days removed, seeing this from a different perspective made the hair on my arm shoot up like a wave from my wrist to my shoulders. Welcome back Kurt! @wwe
