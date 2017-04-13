Source: CBS Boston
WWE SmackDown Superstar Becky Lynch did an interview with CBS Boston this week. During the interview she discussed the WWE Women's Revolution and how fans are taking women's wrestling a lot more seriously now.
"All I envisioned was for there to be women that people could relate to," she continued. "There's so much diversity. There's somebody for everybody. Maybe you're not a Becky Lynch fan, but you're going to be a Charlotte fan, or maybe you're a Bayley fan, or maybe you're a Carmella fan or a Naomi fan. There's all different types of women represented in our brands these days. And I love it."
You can check out the full interview at this link.
