- The Rock was interviewed by The Sun about his upcoming movie, Baywatch. In the interview he noted that the movie is "far dirtier" than the TV series that it's based on.

"We are far dirtier than the show ever was – obviously the show was a family show on at family time of day – but in the movie we could have been dirtier," The Rock said. "I think people are going to be shocked that Baywatch has got dirty – but there are a lot of laughs. We worked hard to make sure the flesh quota was high, there's more gratuitous boobs, bums, abs, whatever per minute than you can imagine. Plot was important, don't get me wrong, but so was sorting out our slow motion runs."

- The Hardys have been added to the WWE European tour in May. They are also working this weekend's RAW live events, starting with Friday's live event in Providence. It is the first time that they have worked a WWE live event since leaving WWE in 2010.

- As noted, Lana wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that she had never felt as violated as she did by TSA that morning while flying out of Boston Logan International Airport. Lana noted that a police officer helped resolve what "[she] was put through [yesterday] with TSA."

