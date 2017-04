- Above is a new video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel with Brie Bella getting her first look at Nikki Bella's engagement ring.

- As noted, Renee Young and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose were married this past Sunday in Las Vegas. A tweet from Big E indicated that the two may have another wedding later this month, perhaps for Total Divas. He wrote the following, which received a response from Renee:

- Newlyweds Paige and Alberto Del Rio just bought a home. Paige posted the following on Instagram yesterday:

Just saw this model home just bought one to be built for us.. @el_patron_alberto

Just saw this model home ?? just bought one to be built for us..???? @el_patron_alberto A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

