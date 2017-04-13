- John Cena is featured in this new commercial for "Crocs" with Drew Barrymore, YOONA and Henry Lau.

WWE stock was down 1.16% today, closing at $21.38 per share. Today's high was $21.78 and the low was $21.38.

- The second season of Total Bellas wrapped filming this week in California, according to social media posts from The Bella Twins. You can check out the posts below. WWE announced in November that the second season will see Nikki Bella and John Cena move in with Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan to help Brie through her first pregnancy.

Right now having an incredible time in the desert with @clothandflame for @totalbellas BUT cheers to @totaldivas that's about to air in less than an hour! 9pm only on E!! #totaldivas #totalbellas #clothandflame #bellas

